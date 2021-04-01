Overview

Dr. Andre Vanmol, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center Redding and Shasta Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vanmol works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.