Dr. Andre Witkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Andre Witkin, MD
Dr. Andre Witkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Institute
Dr. Witkin works at
Dr. Witkin's Office Locations
Eyesight Ophthalmic Services P. A.155 Borthwick Ave Ste 200, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 436-1773
New England Eye Center260 Tremont St Fl 11, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 636-4600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tufts Medical Center Adolescent Clinic800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-4600WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband saw two doctors prior to seeing Dr. Within. Neither Dr. Detected macular degeneration.
About Dr. Andre Witkin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Institute
- Tufts Medical Center
- Cabrini Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witkin has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Witkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witkin.
