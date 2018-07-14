Overview of Dr. Andre Witkin, MD

Dr. Andre Witkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Institute



Dr. Witkin works at Eyesight Ophthalmic Services in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.