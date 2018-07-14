See All Ophthalmologists in Portsmouth, NH
Dr. Andre Witkin, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andre Witkin, MD

Dr. Andre Witkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They completed their fellowship with Wills Eye Institute

Dr. Witkin works at Eyesight Ophthalmic Services in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Witkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eyesight Ophthalmic Services P. A.
    155 Borthwick Ave Ste 200, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 436-1773
  2. 2
    New England Eye Center
    260 Tremont St Fl 11, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 636-4600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Tufts Medical Center Adolescent Clinic
    800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 636-4600
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Iridocyclitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andre Witkin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285811216
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Wills Eye Institute
    • Tufts Medical Center
    • Cabrini Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andre Witkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Witkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Witkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Witkin has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Witkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

