Overview of Dr. Andre Yousefia, MD

Dr. Andre Yousefia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They completed their residency with Wayne St University Detroit M C



Dr. Yousefia works at Andre S Yousefia MD in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.