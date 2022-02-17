Overview

Dr. Andrea Abbott, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Abbott works at MUSC Health Rutledge Tower in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Breast Reduction and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.