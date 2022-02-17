Dr. Andrea Abbott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Abbott, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Abbott, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Abbott works at
Locations
MUSC Hollings Cancer Center86 Jonathan Lucas St Fl 3, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Abbott provided superior guidance and care. Every aspect of the surgery was explained in terms we could absorb and understand.
About Dr. Andrea Abbott, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1245473354
Education & Certifications
- H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute Hospital
- University Of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
