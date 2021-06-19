Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrea Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Alexander, MD
Dr. Andrea Alexander, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital1635 North Loop W, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 867-3394
Obgyn Care PA2010 North Loop W Ste 260, Houston, TX 77018 Directions (713) 697-8555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I Loveeeee Dr. Alexander she delivered my first baby. She made my first time mom experience very helpful and informative. She is very vibrant and friendly and makes you feel comfortable. I would recommend her to ANY body looking for a Great OBGYN.
About Dr. Andrea Alexander, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1336526243
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
