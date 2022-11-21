Dr. Andrea An, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. An is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea An, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrea An, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Casa Grande, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
Brain & Spine Center, PLC803 N Salk Dr, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions
Neurology Associates Neuroscience Center Chandler2201 W Fairview St Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 800-4890Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I was so thrilled to have an appointment with Dr. An. After meeting with her Nurse Practitioner. I was so pleased to be seeing Dr. An again. She is a terrific Doctor. She listens and talks English to a person rather than medical terminology.
About Dr. Andrea An, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Med School At Houston
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- University Of California Irvine Med Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. An has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. An on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. An. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. An.
