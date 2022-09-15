See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in North Kansas City, MO
Dr. Andrea Anthony, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andrea Anthony, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Anthony works at Meritas Health Pulmonary Medicine in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Respiratory Failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Meritas Health Pulmonary Medicine
    2790 Clay Edwards Dr Ste 605, North Kansas City, MO 64116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrea Anthony, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • English
    • Female
    • 1669513156
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
    • Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

