Overview

Dr. Andrea Anthony, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.



Dr. Anthony works at Meritas Health Pulmonary Medicine in North Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Respiratory Failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.