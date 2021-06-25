See All Pediatricians in East Stroudsburg, PA
Dr. Andrea Argeson, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrea Argeson, MD

Dr. Andrea Argeson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They completed their residency with Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Pediatrics

Dr. Argeson works at St. Luke's Pocono Pediatrics - East Stroudsburg in East Stroudsburg, PA with other offices in Stroudsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Argeson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Pocono Pediatrics - East Stroudsburg
    9090 Franklin Hill Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 664-8760
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    St. Luke's Pocono Pediatrics - Stroudsburg
    208 Lifeline Rd Ste 201, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 664-8750
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 25, 2021
    We really like going to Pocono Peds but we LOVE Dr. Argeson! She is always warm, easy to talk to, and my kids LOVE her! She has a great bedside manner regardless of the kids age. I enjoy chatting with her about during our appts and she remembers you - it is abundantly clear that patients are nit just a name & number to Dr. Argeson.
    Jessie M — Jun 25, 2021
    About Dr. Andrea Argeson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255327177
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Pediatrics
    Residency

