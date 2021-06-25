Dr. Andrea Argeson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Argeson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Argeson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Argeson, MD
Dr. Andrea Argeson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They completed their residency with Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Pediatrics
Dr. Argeson's Office Locations
St. Luke's Pocono Pediatrics - East Stroudsburg9090 Franklin Hill Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 664-8760Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
St. Luke's Pocono Pediatrics - Stroudsburg208 Lifeline Rd Ste 201, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Directions (570) 664-8750Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
We really like going to Pocono Peds but we LOVE Dr. Argeson! She is always warm, easy to talk to, and my kids LOVE her! She has a great bedside manner regardless of the kids age. I enjoy chatting with her about during our appts and she remembers you - it is abundantly clear that patients are nit just a name & number to Dr. Argeson.
About Dr. Andrea Argeson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1255327177
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch, Pediatrics
Dr. Argeson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Argeson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Argeson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Argeson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
