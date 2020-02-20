Overview of Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD

Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They completed their residency with UT Southwestern Medical Center



Dr. Arguello works at MacArthur OB/GYN in Irving, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.