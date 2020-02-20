See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Irving, TX
Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD

Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They completed their residency with UT Southwestern Medical Center

Dr. Arguello works at MacArthur OB/GYN in Irving, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nirmala Vallurupalli, MD
Dr. Nirmala Vallurupalli, MD
3.4 (26)
View Profile

Dr. Arguello's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Macarthur Medical Center Irving
    3501 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 500, Irving, TX 75062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 256-3700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Macarthur Medical Center Grapevine
    7200 State Highway 161 Ste 130, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 253-0833
  3. 3
    Urology Partners of North Texas
    3600 William D Tate Ave Ste 200, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 367-8768
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
  • Medical City Las Colinas
  • Texas Health Heb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Arguello?

    Feb 20, 2020
    I just started seeing Dr. Arguello when I found out I was pregnant. My experiences so far at her office in grapevine has been very pleasant wait time is super quick and the staff has been so friendly. She always takes time to answer any of my questions and my concerns. If there is a slight concern with myself or baby she takes the extra steps to make sure nothing going on and not just brushing it off. Im.lookimg forward to continuing this journey with her duing the remainder of my pregnancy and of course after!
    Kelly — Feb 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arguello to family and friends

    Dr. Arguello's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Arguello

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD.

    About Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174813927
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Rice University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arguello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arguello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arguello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arguello has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arguello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Arguello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arguello.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arguello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arguello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrea Arguello, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.