Dr. Andrea Bacon, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Bacon, MD
Dr. Andrea Bacon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Meharry Medical College.
Dr. Bacon's Office Locations
Aspire Health Medical Partners of Illinois Sc564 W Randolph St Fl 2, Chicago, IL 60661 Directions (312) 243-9919
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Bacon for about 2.5 years now. From our first visit she has always been calm, kind, and compassionate. She listens, shows empathy, and always takes my thoughts and feelings into consideration. I’ve never had a psychiatrist empathize, take additional time out of their day, or let appointments go long in order to meet my needs. Dr. Bacon does an amazing job of working with my GP, therapist, and gyno (as menopause is now impacting things). Dr. Andrea Bacon has been an absolute godsend for me, and I can’t imagine where I’d be without her guidance and understanding.
About Dr. Andrea Bacon, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194763433
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bacon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bacon accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacon speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacon.
