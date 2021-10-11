Dr. Andrea Bafford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bafford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Bafford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Bafford, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.
Dr. Bafford works at
Locations
-
1
University Of Maryland Medical Center29 S Greene St Fl 6, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-6187
-
2
University of Maryland Medical Ctr22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-6187Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus827 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 225-8000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Center for Aortic Disease419 W Redwood St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-6187
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bafford?
Dr. Bafford is an Excellent Surgeon. She performed a sigmoid laparoscopic surgery on me in September 2021. Her bedside manner is open, positive, and affirming. She explained exactly what the surgery would entail, addressed my fears and anxieties, and ensured that I had the proper pain medications post-surgery. Making an important decision to have surgery can be overwhelming and scary. I interviewed 4 surgeons and hands-down, Dr. Bafford’s clarity and calm demeanor won me over immediately. Dr. Bafford practices at the University of MD Medical Center. As such, she has a team of residents who work with her. I appreciated the fact that when Dr. Bafford wasn’t available, her Exceptional Residents were. A Five-Star Experience all the way around. Thank you Dr. Bafford and Team for giving me my Life back.
About Dr. Andrea Bafford, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1710067442
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bafford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bafford works at
Dr. Bafford has seen patients for Colectomy, Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bafford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bafford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bafford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bafford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.