Overview

Dr. Andrea Bafford, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.



Dr. Bafford works at University Of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.