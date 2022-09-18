Dr. Andrea Ballengee, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballengee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Ballengee, DDS
Overview
Dr. Andrea Ballengee, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Murrells Inlet, SC.
Dr. Ballengee works at
Locations
-
1
Murrells Inlet Dentistry4405 HIGHWAY 17, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576 Directions (843) 891-9954
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ballengee?
Dr. Ballengee is very thorough and conscientious in her exams. She noticed a minuscule spot on the underside of my tongue that she didn’t like the look of, so had me return 2 weeks later to check it. It had disappeared, thankfully, but I definitely appreciated her concern. She, like the rest of the staff at Murrells Inlet Dentistery, is professional & very personable.
About Dr. Andrea Ballengee, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1912522426
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ballengee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ballengee accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ballengee using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ballengee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ballengee works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballengee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballengee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballengee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballengee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.