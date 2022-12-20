Dr. Barry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Barry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Barry, MD
Dr. Andrea Barry, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Dr. Barry works at
Dr. Barry's Office Locations
-
1
Candlewood Center Women's Health103 Newtown Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 743-5356
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barry?
She was attentive to my health issues yet very personable. Her staff was also very thorough yet quickly got through my vitals! Appreciated the organized speed since I was on a break from work.
About Dr. Andrea Barry, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912056649
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barry works at
Dr. Barry has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barry speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Barry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.