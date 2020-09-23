See All Hand Surgeons in Waltham, MA
Dr. Andrea Bauer, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrea Bauer, MD

Dr. Andrea Bauer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital

Dr. Bauer works at Boston Children's Hospital at Waltham in Waltham, MA with other offices in Lexington, MA and Boston, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bauer's Office Locations

    Division of Gastroenterology
    9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6462
    Orthopedic Center
    482 Bedford St, Lexington, MA 02420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-4278
    Boston Children's Hospital, Sports Medicine Division, Boston, MA
    319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-3501
    Brachial Plexus Program
    300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 355-6021

Hospital Affiliations
  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bone Disorders
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Malformation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthopedic Trauma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Sep 23, 2020
    
    About Dr. Andrea Bauer, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English
    • 1639205354
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Harvard Combined Program
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Bauer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bauer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bauer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bauer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

