Dr. Andrea Bauer, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Bauer, MD
Dr. Andrea Bauer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waltham, MA. They completed their fellowship with Massachusetts General Hospital
Division of Gastroenterology9 Hope Ave Ste 5, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (617) 355-6462
Orthopedic Center482 Bedford St, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (617) 355-4278
Boston Children's Hospital, Sports Medicine Division, Boston, MA319 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-3501
Brachial Plexus Program300 Longwood Ave Fl 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 355-6021
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bauer is so so so amazing. I was lucky enough to have her do a second opinion on my daughters - identifying the problem right away. she was amazing w/ my eleven year old: talking to her and explaining options, involving her in decision process. She ended up doing surgery in my daughter’s arm- so grateful for dr Bauer.
About Dr. Andrea Bauer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Combined Program
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
