Dr. Andrea Bedrosian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Great Neck310 E Shore Rd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 482-8657
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrea Bedrosian, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Mc
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- NYU Langone Medical Center PARAMUS
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- General Surgery
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedrosian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedrosian.
