Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD
Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Birnbaum's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
