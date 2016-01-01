Overview of Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD

Dr. Andrea Birnbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Birnbaum works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.