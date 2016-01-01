Dr. Bloch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Bloch, DO
Overview of Dr. Andrea Bloch, DO
Dr. Andrea Bloch, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.
Saint Luke's Psychiatry4225 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-1711
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrea Bloch, DO
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
