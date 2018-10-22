Dr. Andrea Bodine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrea Bodine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsfield, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Berkshire Medical Center.
Susan Sparks Physical Therapy Inc740 Williams St, Pittsfield, MA 01201 Directions (413) 442-2226
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
She is direct and very knowledgeable. I am very happy I found her.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Dr. Bodine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodine has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bodine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodine.
