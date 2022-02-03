Dr. Branch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Branch, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Branch, MD
Dr. Andrea Branch, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.
Dr. Branch's Office Locations
Southeastern Cardiovascular Specialist516 Quintard Ave Ste B, Anniston, AL 36201 Directions (256) 741-9799
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Pa.1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-8020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Branch is patient and kind. She will listen to all of your concerns and answer all of your questions. She never seems rushed.
About Dr. Andrea Branch, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1841494333
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Branch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Branch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Branch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.