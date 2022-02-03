See All Pediatricians in Anniston, AL
Dr. Andrea Branch, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrea Branch, MD

Dr. Andrea Branch, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY.

Dr. Branch works at Southeastern Cardiovascular Specialist in Anniston, AL with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Branch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Cardiovascular Specialist
    516 Quintard Ave Ste B, Anniston, AL 36201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 741-9799
  2. 2
    Murfreesboro Medical Clinic Pa.
    1272 Garrison Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 867-8020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2022
    Dr. Branch is patient and kind. She will listen to all of your concerns and answer all of your questions. She never seems rushed.
    Jennifer Holloway — Feb 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrea Branch, MD
    About Dr. Andrea Branch, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841494333
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Branch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Branch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Branch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Branch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Branch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Branch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Branch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

