Overview of Dr. Andrea Brescia, MD

Dr. Andrea Brescia, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Jose Sierra Flores'.



Dr. Brescia works at NYU Langone Pediatric Associates in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.