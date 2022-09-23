Dr. Andrea Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Brooks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Brooks, MD
Dr. Andrea Brooks, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Brooks works at
Dr. Brooks' Office Locations
-
1
Clinic Pharmacy201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 393-2761
-
2
Graves-gilbert Clinic Family Care C2724 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 781-5111Monday7:30am - 7:30pmTuesday7:30am - 7:30pmWednesday7:30am - 7:30pmThursday7:30am - 7:30pmFriday7:30am - 7:30pmSaturday7:30am - 7:30pmSunday7:30am - 7:30pm
-
3
Greenview Surgery Center484 Golden Autumn Way, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 781-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?
With this being my first pregnancy I had tons of questions and needed lots of validation. She answered all my questions without making me feel crazy. She is very knowledgeable and gives clear answers, so I’m not left wondering what she meant. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Andrea Brooks, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1295978310
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks works at
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Breech Position and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.