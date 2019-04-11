Overview

Dr. Andrea Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Desoto, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Brown works at ANDREA V BROWN MD PA in Desoto, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.