Overview of Dr. Andrea Buccilli, MD

Dr. Andrea Buccilli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.



Dr. Buccilli works at Charles J Fetterman MD PC in Lockport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Presbyopia and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.