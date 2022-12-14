See All Ophthalmologists in Lockport, NY
Dr. Andrea Buccilli, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrea Buccilli, MD

Dr. Andrea Buccilli, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.

Dr. Buccilli works at Charles J Fetterman MD PC in Lockport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Presbyopia and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Buccilli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charles J Fetterman MD PC
    70 PROFESSIONAL PKWY, Lockport, NY 14094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 434-7505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis
Presbyopia
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Presbyopia
Eye Infections

Keratitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2022
    Have been going to this practice for years! Dr Buccilli has taken care of my needs for over a decade and I could not ask for better!
    Tony Gullo — Dec 14, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Andrea Buccilli, MD
    About Dr. Andrea Buccilli, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770724635
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

