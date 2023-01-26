Dr. Andrea Buck, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Buck, DO
Overview
Dr. Andrea Buck, DO is a Dermatologist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med.
Dr. Buck works at
Locations
-
1
Burlington County Dermatology103 Old Marlton Pike Ste 124, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (609) 714-0202
-
2
Burlington County Dermatology123 Egg Harbor Rd Ste 602, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 258-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buck?
Dr Buck is nothing short of amazing. During my initial visit she found melanoma on my leg. She immediately referred me to another amazing doctor to remove it. Over the years she has provided me information names and numbers of other specialists. Every single doctor she referred me to has been fantastic. My sister lives in Western Pennsylvania. She actually comes to NJ to see Dr Buck and some of the specialists I’ve seen that Dr Buck recommended.
About Dr. Andrea Buck, DO
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447301700
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buck works at
Dr. Buck has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Buck speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Buck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.