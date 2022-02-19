Overview of Dr. Andrea Burgess, MD

Dr. Andrea Burgess, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Minnesota|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus



Dr. Burgess works at Women's Health Group in Lafayette, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.