Dr. Andrea Cambio, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Andrea Cambio, MD is a Dermatologist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.
Dr. Cambio works at
Andrea Cambio MD Pl632 Del Prado Blvd N Ste 201, Cape Coral, FL 33909 Directions (239) 829-7102Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 7065 Moores Ln Ste 100, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 656-4055
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Had a procedure done and the next day the dressing was coming off. I went in the next morning with no apt and they got me in and fixed it and was in and out within 15 min. Thanks for the prompt response without an apt!
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003837832
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Dermatology
