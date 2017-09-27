Overview

Dr. Andrea Cambio, MD is a Dermatologist in Cape Coral, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.



Dr. Cambio works at Andrea Cambio MD Pl in Cape Coral, FL with other offices in Brentwood, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.