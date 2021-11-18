See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Yonkers, NY
Dr. Andrea Capalbo, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (15)
Call for new patient details
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrea Capalbo, MD

Dr. Andrea Capalbo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Capalbo works at St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Capalbo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. John's Riverside Hospital
    967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 964-4444
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Pap Smear Abnormalities

Treatment frequency



Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 18, 2021
    She made me feel very comfortable and was thorough and not rushed. Feel lucky to have found Dr. Capalbo
    — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Andrea Capalbo, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861533887
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Capalbo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capalbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Capalbo works at St. John's Riverside Hospital in Yonkers, NY. View the full address on Dr. Capalbo’s profile.

    Dr. Capalbo has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capalbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Capalbo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capalbo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capalbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capalbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

