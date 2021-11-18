Dr. Capalbo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Capalbo, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Capalbo, MD
Dr. Andrea Capalbo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Capalbo's Office Locations
St. John's Riverside Hospital967 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 964-4444Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She made me feel very comfortable and was thorough and not rushed. Feel lucky to have found Dr. Capalbo
About Dr. Andrea Capalbo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1861533887
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Capalbo accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Capalbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Capalbo has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Capalbo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Capalbo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capalbo.
