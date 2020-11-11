Overview of Dr. Andrea Chan, MD

Dr. Andrea Chan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Chan works at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.