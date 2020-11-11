Dr. Andrea Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Chan, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Chan, MD
Dr. Andrea Chan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Dr. Chan works at
Dr. Chan's Office Locations
1
Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula23625 Holman Hwy, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 622-8088
2
Obstetrics/Gynecology23845 Holman Hwy Ste 227, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 624-3579
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chan has assisted my husband with urinary stones, procedures in the hospital and in her office. The last procedure was doing the euro lift which has been successful. She is very personable and careful and takes time to explain things as does her office.
About Dr. Andrea Chan, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1154681906
Education & Certifications
- Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.