Dr. Andrea Crowell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Crowell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Crowell, MD
Dr. Andrea Crowell, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Crowell works at
Dr. Crowell's Office Locations
Grady Medical Sub Specialty Clinic80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-1000
- 2 12 Executive Park Dr NE Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 727-5157
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrea Crowell, MD
- Psychiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1770809626
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crowell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crowell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crowell works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowell. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.