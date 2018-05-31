See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Andrea Das, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (60)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrea Das, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Calcutta Med College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Das works at Fitsem Inc. in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fitsem Inc.
    1555 Barrington Rd Ste 425, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 755-5588
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Barrington Wellness Group Inc.
    1585 Barrington Rd Ste 605, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 519-9330
  3. 3
    Advanced OB/GYN Associates
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 3013, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 979-8363

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (27)
    May 31, 2018
    I have been with Dr. Das for 15 years. She is a excellent Doctor. Dr. Das has such great compassion and grace. When I was told years ago I was 2nd. stage pre- cervical cancer, she not only gave me such comfort and hope that I was going to be fine, she explain it to me with such grace. I give her 5 Stars plus!! Diana
    Diana Imperiale in IL — May 31, 2018
    About Dr. Andrea Das, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English, Bengali, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1477608743
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Illinois Chicago
    • Wright State University Dayton
    • Calcutta Med College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Das has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Das has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Das speaks Bengali, Hindi and Spanish.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Das, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Das appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

