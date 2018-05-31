Overview

Dr. Andrea Das, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from Calcutta Med College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Das works at Fitsem Inc. in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.