Dr. Destories has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Andrea Destories, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Destories, MD
Dr. Andrea Destories, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Yakima, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Yakima Valley Memorial.
Dr. Destories works at
Dr. Destories' Office Locations
Memorial Outpatient Psychiatric Services3909 Creekside Loop Ste 115, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 575-8307
Andrea Destories M.d P.c.59 Damonte Ranch Pkwy Ste B577, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (312) 878-4521
Yakima Valley Memorial Hosp2811 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98902 Directions (509) 575-8307
Hospital Affiliations
- Yakima Valley Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrea Destories, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1114285962
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Destories. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Destories.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Destories, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Destories appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.