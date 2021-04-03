Dr. Andrea Dickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Dickerson, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Dickerson, MD
Dr. Andrea Dickerson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Dickerson's Office Locations
A Womans Place in Fayetteville Pllc2053 Valleygate Dr Ste 201, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 484-9020
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to her over 10 years. I appreciate her kindness and helpfulness. She is a wonderful doctor. If I have a problem she kindly gives me a breakdown of it; and makes sure I am fine.
About Dr. Andrea Dickerson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1255323176
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
