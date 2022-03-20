See All Neurologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Andrea Diedrich, MD

Neurology
4.0 (36)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrea Diedrich, MD

Dr. Andrea Diedrich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.

Dr. Diedrich works at Carolina Nerolgocial Clinic - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diedrich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolina Nerolgocial Clinic - Randolph
    3541 Randolph Rd Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 304-5000
  2. 2
    Atrium Health Neurology - Harding Pl
    1225 Harding Pl Ste 4100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 377-9323
  3. 3
    Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center
    1000 Blythe Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 377-9323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 20, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Diedrich for 12+ years and she has been a lifesaver! She has helped to fine tune my medications to minimize my migraines over the years. She has told me of options as they become available and advised the plus and minuses but let’s me decide if I want to proceed with a new treatment. She is kind and caring and always listens to my current concerns.
    Beth — Mar 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Andrea Diedrich, MD
    About Dr. Andrea Diedrich, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548223027
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Diedrich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diedrich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diedrich works at Carolina Nerolgocial Clinic - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Diedrich’s profile.

    Dr. Diedrich has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diedrich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Diedrich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diedrich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diedrich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diedrich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.