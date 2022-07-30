Dr. Andrea Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Douglas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Douglas, MD
Dr. Andrea Douglas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Douglas works at
Dr. Douglas' Office Locations
SHMG-Greenwich Neurosurgery25 VALLEY DR, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 661-3333
Stamford Health Medical Group75 Holly Hill Ln, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 661-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had cervical spine surgery with Dr Andrea Douglas in 2009 when she practiced in Maryland. She taught at Georgetown Hospital and Calvert Memorial Hospital. I have had some issues recently and am seeing a spine specialist. I had a CT scan and I was told that all the hardware she put in 2009 is still in perfect condition. My issue is arthritis. The work she did on me is exemplary and the doctors I have now are speaking very highly of her work. I knew I was in good hands when I first met her. I can’t recommend her enough. If you need a neurosurgeon, don’t pass her up. Sorry we lost her in Maryland because she is the best.
About Dr. Andrea Douglas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Douglas works at
Dr. Douglas has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Douglas speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
