Dr. Andrea Douglas, MD

Neurosurgery
4.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrea Douglas, MD

Dr. Andrea Douglas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Douglas works at Stamford Health Medical Group in Greenwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Douglas' Office Locations

    SHMG-Greenwich Neurosurgery
    25 VALLEY DR, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 661-3333
    Stamford Health Medical Group
    75 Holly Hill Ln, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 661-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 30, 2022
    I had cervical spine surgery with Dr Andrea Douglas in 2009 when she practiced in Maryland. She taught at Georgetown Hospital and Calvert Memorial Hospital. I have had some issues recently and am seeing a spine specialist. I had a CT scan and I was told that all the hardware she put in 2009 is still in perfect condition. My issue is arthritis. The work she did on me is exemplary and the doctors I have now are speaking very highly of her work. I knew I was in good hands when I first met her. I can't recommend her enough. If you need a neurosurgeon, don't pass her up. Sorry we lost her in Maryland because she is the best.
    Josephine Brown — Jul 30, 2022
    About Dr. Andrea Douglas, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184656779
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Douglas works at Stamford Health Medical Group in Greenwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Douglas’s profile.

    Dr. Douglas has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Douglas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Andrea Douglas, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

