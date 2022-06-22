Overview of Dr. Andrea Ely, MD

Dr. Andrea Ely, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Roeland Park, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.



Dr. Ely works at Office in Roeland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.