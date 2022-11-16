Dr. Andrea Ferenczi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferenczi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Ferenczi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Ferenczi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Ferenczi works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Associates, PA, Scottsdale, AZ9328 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 266-8463
-
2
Endocrinology Associates, PA5520 W Chandler Blvd Ste 3, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (602) 266-8463
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely pleased with my visit with Dr. Ferenczi. Every one was very pleasant. The PA spent a lot of time with me asking questions and taking notes. The Dr did the same . I would recommend this office to anyone in need of an endocrinologist. Very nice people. Very professional .
About Dr. Andrea Ferenczi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hungarian and Romanian
- 1700836582
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center
- New York Hospital Med Center Of Queens
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu, Facultatea De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
