Overview

Dr. Andrea Ferenczi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Iuliu Hatieganu, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Ferenczi works at Endocrinology Associates, PA in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.