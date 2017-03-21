Dr. Andrea Ferrara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferrara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Ferrara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrea Ferrara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ferrara works at
Locations
CRC - Colon & Rectal Clinic of Orlando110 W Underwood St Ste A, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 422-3790Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had issues on our trip to FL for six weeks. I was fortunate enough to find Dr Ferrari and his staff. They were amazing and helped me get back on road to better health. Dr Ferrari is wonderful and knowledgeable. And his staff goes above and beyond to assist you and make you feel reassured.
About Dr. Andrea Ferrara, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1407850779
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Yale Integ Program
- Universita Campus Bio-Medico Di Roma, Facolta Di Medicina E Chirurgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferrara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferrara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferrara works at
Dr. Ferrara has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferrara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferrara speaks Italian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferrara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferrara.
