Dr. Andrea Francis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL.



Dr. Francis works at Central Florida Cancer Institute PA in Winter Haven, FL with other offices in Haines City, FL, Lake Wales, FL and Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.