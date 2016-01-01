Overview

Dr. Andrea Franklin, DO is a Pediatric Radiology Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They specialize in Pediatric Radiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Franklin works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Sistersville, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.