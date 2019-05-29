Dr. Andrea Friedberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Friedberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Friedberg, MD
Dr. Andrea Friedberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Woodbury.
Dr. Friedberg works at
Dr. Friedberg's Office Locations
Woodbury661 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 845-7968
Friedberg Eye Associates, PA412 Ewan Rd Ste A, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062 Directions (856) 845-7968
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Woodbury
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have had and continue to have the most thorough check ups by this outstanding doctor. I could not be more pleased with my eye lift procedure. First of all no pain at all recovery was rather quick and the results are unbelievable. My eye sight has improved and my surgery is unnoticeable. Not to mention the fact how wonderful my eyes look. I look and feel ten years younger. What an overall wonderful experience with such a fabulous outcome. Can’t thank Dr. Andre Friedberg enough you have change my life and my looks! Thank you for professional expertise. Patient for life would not go to anyone else!
About Dr. Andrea Friedberg, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Penn/Scheie Eye Institute
- Emory U Affil Hosps
- Emory University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Friedberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedberg has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.