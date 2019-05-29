Overview of Dr. Andrea Friedberg, MD

Dr. Andrea Friedberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Woodbury.



Dr. Friedberg works at Friedberg Eye Associates in Woodbury, NJ with other offices in Mullica Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.