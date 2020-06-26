See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Andrea Fritschle, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrea Fritschle, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Florida.

Dr. Fritschle works at Andrea Fritschle M.D., PA in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrea Fritschle M.D., PA
    8833 Perimeter Park Blvd Ste 503, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 998-9442

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Andrea Fritschle, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942386032
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown University, Hasbro Children's Hospital
    Residency
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Fritschle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritschle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fritschle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fritschle works at Andrea Fritschle M.D., PA in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fritschle’s profile.

    Dr. Fritschle has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritschle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritschle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritschle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritschle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritschle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

