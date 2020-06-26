Overview

Dr. Andrea Fritschle, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Florida.



Dr. Fritschle works at Andrea Fritschle M.D., PA in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.