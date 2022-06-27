See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chapin, SC
Dr. Andrea Gale, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Andrea Gale, MD

Dr. Andrea Gale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chapin, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. Gale works at Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - Chapin in Chapin, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC and West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - Chapin
    565 Columbia Ave, Chapin, SC 29036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 936-7966
  2. 2
    Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - Columbia
    3016 Longtown Commons Dr, Columbia, SC 29229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 936-7966
  3. 3
    Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - West Columbia
    146 E Hospital Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 936-7966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lexington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 27, 2022
    Pleasant /Professional /Knowledgeable/ Goes up and beyond to listen , explains Always asked if I or my husband had any questions. I had the honor of Dr Gale and her lovely team and Dr Cambell (anesthesiologist) preform my carpel tunnel surgery . She was honest and stated “ not hopeful you will have complete recovery R/T severe CP . Ty Dr Gale and your team ????. Yes there maybe a wait time AND IT IS WORTH IT !!!!!!!!!
    — Jun 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrea Gale, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    1306132261
    • 1306132261
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrea Gale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

