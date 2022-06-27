Dr. Andrea Gale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Gale, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Gale, MD
Dr. Andrea Gale, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chapin, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Gale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gale's Office Locations
-
1
Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - Chapin565 Columbia Ave, Chapin, SC 29036 Directions (803) 936-7966
-
2
Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - Columbia3016 Longtown Commons Dr, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 936-7966
-
3
Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine - West Columbia146 E Hospital Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 936-7966
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gale?
Pleasant /Professional /Knowledgeable/ Goes up and beyond to listen , explains Always asked if I or my husband had any questions. I had the honor of Dr Gale and her lovely team and Dr Cambell (anesthesiologist) preform my carpel tunnel surgery . She was honest and stated “ not hopeful you will have complete recovery R/T severe CP . Ty Dr Gale and your team ????. Yes there maybe a wait time AND IT IS WORTH IT !!!!!!!!!
About Dr. Andrea Gale, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1306132261
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gale works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.