Overview of Dr. Andrea Galloway, MD

Dr. Andrea Galloway, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Galloway works at The Villages Surgery Center in The Villages, FL with other offices in Hixson, TN and Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Uterine Fibroids and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.