Overview of Dr. Andrea Galusha, MD

Dr. Andrea Galusha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Galusha works at Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.