Dr. Andrea Garland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Garland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Garland, MD
Dr. Andrea Garland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Garland works at
Dr. Garland's Office Locations
-
1
Camellia Women's Health8735 Sierra College Blvd Ste 210, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 486-0411
-
2
Mercy Medical Group - General Surgery6555 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 536-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garland?
Dr.Garland is one of the best doctors I have ever had. She gives you plenty of time even when she's behind schedule. She always goes over my records and asks questions to update them each time I go in. She explains everything ahead of time. Excellent patient care. Highly recommend her if you are looking for a new doctor.
About Dr. Andrea Garland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1407080799
Education & Certifications
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garland works at
Dr. Garland has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Garland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.