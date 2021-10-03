Overview of Dr. Andrea Garrick, MD

Dr. Andrea Garrick, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Lexington, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.



Dr. Garrick works at Lexington Women's Care Lexington in Lexington, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.