Dr. Andrea Garrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrea Garrick, MD
Dr. Andrea Garrick, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Lexington, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Garrick's Office Locations
Lexington Women's Care Lexington811 W Main St, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 785-4777
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garrick listens to her patients and did a great job with my hysterectomy. I was extremely nervous with a ton of questions. She answered every question and I had no issues.
About Dr. Andrea Garrick, MD
- Obstetrics
- English
- 1801236765
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
