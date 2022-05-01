Overview of Dr. Andrea Halim, MD

Dr. Andrea Halim, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Halim works at Smilow Pain Management in New Haven, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.