Overview of Dr. Andrea Hass, MD

Dr. Andrea Hass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Hass works at Hass Plastic Surgery & Medi Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.