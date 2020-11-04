Dr. Andrea Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Hayes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Hayes, MD
Dr. Andrea Hayes, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hayes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hayes' Office Locations
Hayes Endocrine & Diabetes Center501 28th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 320-1620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hayes?
The Dr. Took the right blood test that showed my thyroid was not working. After telling my pcp that I was having trouble with my thyroid.
About Dr. Andrea Hayes, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, French
- 1992744676
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Baptist Hospital
- Baptist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hayes works at
Dr. Hayes has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hayes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hayes speaks French.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.
