Dr. Andrea Hill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Hill, MD
Dr. Andrea Hill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
Charleston OB/GYN Associates4607 Maccorkle Ave SW Ste 201, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 768-7770
Herbert J Thomas Memorial Hospital Association4605 Maccorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 768-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hill is a phenomenal provider. She has been my GYN for a little over 8 years, I am so pleased with both her as a provider and their office staff I have sent several people her way . She creates an open dialogue to where I am comfortable discussing anything uncomfortable going on in my old post menopause body. I have great trust in her.
About Dr. Andrea Hill, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1174552590
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hill has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.